Buccaneers Place 449-Pound Rookie Desmond Watson on NFI List

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list due to ongoing weight concerns. The 6-foot-5 lineman, who peaked at 464 pounds while playing for the Florida Gators, is currently working to reduce his weight to become a viable option for the NFL.

Watson, now at approximately 449 pounds, has made progress since joining the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, but he still has a significant journey ahead of him. Head coach Todd Bowles emphasized the team’s commitment to getting Watson in better physical condition. “It’s just about trying to get him better, to be a healthier player and getting him on the field a little more,” Bowles said. “He’s shown commitment, and we’re supporting him every step of the way.”

The Buccaneers recognize Watson’s potential to be a formidable player if he can improve his fitness. In his four seasons at Florida, he recorded 63 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. During his pro day, he showcased his strength by benching 225 pounds 36 times and ran the 40-yard dash in 5.86 seconds.

Despite his impressive physical attributes, Watson’s chances of making the Buccaneers’ final roster hinge on his ability to trim down to the team’s target weight, reportedly under 410 pounds. His trainer, Danny Martoe, believes Watson can accomplish this goal and become a significant contributor to the team.

Watson’s motivation extends beyond football; he has personal stakes in his weight loss journey. He has spoken about his family’s health issues, particularly his younger brother’s struggles, which drive him to adopt healthier habits. “Seeing what my family has gone through gives me a different kind of push,” Watson stated. “I want to make sure I’m not only here for football, but for my future and my family.”

As Watson continues to train and focus on his health, the Buccaneers remain hopeful that he can turn his size into an asset on the field. The coaching staff is monitoring his progress closely, and their patience reflects their belief in his potential. Should he succeed in this challenge, Desmond Watson could not only carve a niche for himself in the NFL but also serve as an example of transformation and determination.