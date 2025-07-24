Buccaneers Place 449-Pound Rookie Desmond Watson on NFI List Due to Weight

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson on the non-football injury (NFI) list due to concerns about his weight. Watson, who played college football for the Florida Gators, entered training camp at 449 pounds, despite efforts to lose weight since being signed as an undrafted free agent.

At 6-foot-5, Watson was a notable figure at Florida, where he weighed as much as 464 pounds. Coach Todd Bowles highlighted the team’s commitment to helping Watson become a healthier player. “It’s just about trying to get him better, to be a healthier player and getting him on the field a little more,” Bowles said. “He’s working at it and we’re working with him and that’s all you can ask right now.”

The Buccaneers have not specified how much more weight Watson needs to lose before he can begin practicing again. However, team officials believe that if he trims down significantly, he has the potential to become a key contributor on the defensive line. Watson’s college performance included 63 tackles and 1.5 sacks over four seasons, showing that he can be effective on the field.

Watson’s weight loss journey is personal, as he aims to avoid health issues his family has faced. “Seeing what my family has gone through gives me a different kind of push,” he said. “I want to make sure I’m not only here for football, but for my future and my family.” His agent, EJ Gonzalez, has implemented a strict accountability system where Watson sends photos of his meals to ensure he stays on track.

While his chances of making the final roster are uncertain, Watson’s raw physicality and athleticism have generated optimism among coaches. His trainer is confident that with dedication, Watson can achieve his weight goals and excel in the NFL. The Buccaneers are set to regularly evaluate his progress, hoping to see improvements that will allow him to contribute to the team this season.