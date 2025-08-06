The Buccaneers Takes Streaming Charts by Storm with Season Two

Los Angeles, CA – The new season of The Buccaneers has quickly climbed the global streaming charts following its recent release on Apple TV+. The period drama is now ranking in the Top 10 in multiple countries, attracting a wave of new viewers each week.

The series’ second season finale is set for August 6, sparking excitement among fans. Its blend of romance, sisterhood, and social climbing has resonated well with audiences, particularly fans of similar shows like Bridgerton and The Gilded Age. Adapted from Edith Wharton’s unfinished 1937 novel, The Buccaneers follows five young American women from affluent backgrounds who travel to England in pursuit of wealthy husbands.

As they navigate the upper-class British society, the women confront the stark reality of exclusivity and tradition. The story centers around Nan St. George, portrayed by a prominent actress, who defies societal expectations and refuses to conform to the rigid norms imposed by their British counterparts.

Critically, The Buccaneers maintains a solid 71% score from critics and an impressive 87% audience rating, showcasing its growing popularity. The second season builds on previous themes while delving into darker, more serious topics. For instance, Season 2, Episode 7, titled “All Rise,” deepens the conflict within the narrative.

While The Buccaneers shares superficial traits with Bridgerton—such as its setting in 19th-century England and its focus on arranged marriages—it distinguishes itself through a more modern perspective on women’s sacrifices and empowerment. The American characters infuse the story with a rebellious spirit, appealing to contemporary ideas about self-worth and independence.

Fans eagerly anticipating the next season of Bridgerton will find much to enjoy in The Buccaneers, which is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+. Keep an eye on Collider for further updates on the series.