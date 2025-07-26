Buchecha Aims for Victory in UFC Debut Against Buday

Las Vegas, NV — Brazilian mixed martial artist Marcus ‘Buchecha‘ Almeida is preparing for his highly anticipated UFC debut this Saturday against Martin Buday. Known for his grappling prowess, Buchecha, a legendary figure in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, enters the octagon with an impressive MMA record of 5-1.

Buchecha expressed his excitement ahead of the fight, stating, “I’m anxious to feel all that, but I’m not feeling pressured. I think the pressure is on the other side.” Despite having a storied career, including 13 IBJJF world championships and two ADCC gold medals, Buchecha is not considered the favorite in this matchup.

The fighter transitioned to MMA in 2021 and has quickly made a name for himself, finishing all his victories in the first round. He explained his mindset as he approaches his UFC debut, saying, “If we were to fight on the gi, then I would be the favorite. But in MMA, I don’t feel that.”

Buchecha’s confidence may come from his rigorous training at American Top Team in Florida, where he trains alongside numerous seasoned heavyweights. He emphasized the importance of adaptability in MMA, stating, “If the fight doesn’t go to the ground, we have to stay on the feet, so we have to feel comfortable there.”

As Buchecha faces Buday, he acknowledges the advantages his opponent has due to his own black belt status. “There’s a lot of heavyweights that are monsters on the feet but know nothing when they hit the ground,” he said. “But I’ve fought against black belts my entire life, so my opponent being a black belt or not doesn’t change anything for me.”

He aims to bring the unique spirit of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to the UFC. “I’m happy to be fighting. I’ll carry the jiu-jitsu flag to the world’s greatest and most famous octagon,” Buchecha declared. With the bout just days away, fans are eager to see how the legendary grappler will perform in his first fight under the UFC banner.