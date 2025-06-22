Buck Showalter Defends Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo

PHOENIX — Buck Showalter, the first manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, believes the team should continue to support current manager Torey Lovullo amidst struggles this season. Showalter, who took the Diamondbacks from worst to first in 1999, knows all too well the challenges faced by MLB managers.

Showalter’s time in Arizona was marked by highs and lows. After leading the team to the World Series in 2001, he was let go, a decision that still resonates with him. “Nobody said it was going to be fair and I don’t live in that world. I’ve been too lucky to spend this much time in a great game with great people,” he said at the recent MLB Draft Combine.

Despite the Diamondbacks’ current record hovering around .500, Showalter sees potential in Lovullo and his coaching staff. “If it can be figured out, Torey and staff will,” he stated, expressing confidence in Lovullo’s abilities.

Showalter advised Lovullo to ignore outside noise and focus on the game. “You stay off all the social medias. You just got to keep in mind that a lot of people really don’t know what they’re talking about,” he noted.

As someone who has been through the pressures of managing at the highest level, Showalter’s perspective offers valuable insight. He hopes the team will remain patient with Lovullo, recognizing the difficulties of the job. “It’s good to see someone last that long because you’re not going to do much better,” he concluded, advocating for stability in the coaching position.