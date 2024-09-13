Entertainment
The Buckingham Murders: A Dual-Language Crime Thriller Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan
The highly anticipated crime thriller, ‘The Buckingham Murders,’ directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is set to captivate audiences with its immersive and gripping narrative. Scheduled for theatrical release on September 13, 2024, the film is not only a compelling murder mystery but also explores themes such as immigration, communal disharmony, and LGBTQ issues.
Kareena Kapoor Khan delivers an exceptional performance as Jass Bhamra, a bereaved mother and a British Indian detective who must solve a complex murder case while grappling with the recent loss of her son. Her portrayal in the film has garnered appreciation for its depth and emotional nuance, marking it as one of her finest performances to date.
The film will be released in two versions: a ‘Hinglish’ version, combining Hindi and English, and a solely Hindi version. This strategic decision ensures that ‘The Buckingham Murders’ caters to a broader audience, with half of the available screens showing each version. The narrative, centered on Jass’s internal struggle and professional responsibilities, highlights the delicate balance between personal grief and public duty.
The cast includes notable performances by Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, with a screenplay crafted by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. This Mahana Films and TBM Films production is presented by Balaji Telefilms and co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, with Kareena Kapoor Khan taking on a production role for the first time.
This evocative thriller has already made waves at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival, where it received widespread acclaim. Viewers and critics alike have praised Hansal Mehta’s directorial finesse and the film’s compelling storytelling.
