Bucks Edge Pistons in Thrilling Game Despite Giannis Injury

MILWAUKEE, WI — The Milwaukee Bucks overcame an early injury to star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, defeating the Detroit Pistons 113-109 on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Antetokounmpo, who scored 26 points before leaving the game with a right calf strain three minutes in, was a significant loss for Milwaukee. Coach Doc Rivers had mentioned talks about Antetokounmpo’s potential exit from the team prior to the game.

Milwaukee recovered despite the setback, with several players stepping up. Kevin Porter Jr. contributed 22 points, and Bobby Portis scored 19. The Bucks secured just their second win in their last ten games, improving their season record to 9-13.

The Pistons, who entered the game with a 17-4 record, were led by Cade Cunningham, who had 20 points. Isaiah Stewart and James Wiseman added 17 and 15 points, respectively. Detroit, however, could not maintain their early lead of 27-9 in the first quarter.

Milwaukee made a strong comeback, cutting the halftime deficit to 52-49 with Porter leading their efforts with 16 first-half points. The Bucks took their first lead of the game at 56-55 early in the third quarter, but Pistons managed to end the period ahead 85-78.

A heated exchange occurred late in the third when Portis fouled Stewart, leading to a double technical foul and Stewart’s ejection. The Bucks rallied late in the game, with Sims’ three-point play at 1:34 giving them a narrow 109-108 lead.

In the final moments, free throws from Rollins improved the Bucks’ lead to three points, sealing the victory after a Pistons miss. Milwaukee will host the Philadelphia 76ers next, while Detroit will face the Portland Trail Blazers.