Bucks Expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to Return Against Bulls

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Milwaukee Bucks are anticipating the return of superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, according to sources from the team and the league.

Antetokounmpo has been sidelined for eight games due to a right calf strain, which he sustained during the first quarter of a Dec. 3 matchup against the Detroit Pistons. His possible return was first announced by Memphis Grizzlies play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica during a broadcast for FanDuel Sports Network.

Before hitting the court, Antetokounmpo must clear the necessary pregame tests mandated by the Bucks’ medical team. If he passes those evaluations, he could make an impactful return to the lineup.

Since Antetokounmpo’s injury, the Bucks have struggled significantly, winning only two of their last eight games. Their record stands at 12-19, and they currently sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. When Antetokounmpo is on the court, however, the Bucks hold a more favorable record of 10-7 this season.

In a media session on Dec. 18, Antetokounmpo explained that he had a right soleus strain, an injury that previously hindered his performance during the Bucks’ playoff run last season. In his 17 appearances this season, he has averaged 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists, boasting a career-high shooting percentage of 63.9%.

Despite missing games, Antetokounmpo has remained connected with his teammates, actively participating in shootarounds and training regimens with the Bucks’ staff. He expressed his commitment to supporting the team during his recovery, stating, “I’m still locked in on my teammates. Most importantly, locked in on me getting back healthy.”

While the Bucks aim to solidify their roster, trade discussions around Antetokounmpo have emerged. He has faced trade rumors since reports indicated interest from other NBA teams regarding his future with Milwaukee. However, he is focused on recovery and assisting the team, saying, “It takes a toll on them, too, right? They’re playing game after game after game.”

As the Bucks prepare for their game against the Bulls, fans and analysts alike will eagerly await confirmation of Antetokounmpo’s status, recognizing the potential impact of his return.