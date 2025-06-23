Bucks Eye Trae Young Trade to Support Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee, WI — The Milwaukee Bucks are exploring significant trades this offseason to retain superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s loyalty. With star guard Damian Lillard recovering from an Achilles injury, the Bucks face pressure to improve their roster.

Sources suggest the Bucks have proposed a three-team trade that would bring All-Star point guard Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks. This move could keep Milwaukee competitive while satisfying Atlanta’s needs for immediate talent and draft picks.

“The Bucks don’t have the assets to acquire another superstar but might have enough to land Young,” an anonymous source stated. Young, 26, is entering the final year of his contract with a salary nearing $46 million, making him an appealing target.

The proposed deal involves the Washington Wizards as a facilitating team. The Hawks would receive players and draft picks from the Bucks and Wizards, which would help them rebuild while remaining competitive. The deal would also save Milwaukee $12.3 million, allowing them to re-sign key players like Brook Lopez.

Young averaged 24.2 points and led the NBA with 11.6 assists per game last season. His ability to stretch the floor complements Antetokounmpo’s playstyle, potentially revitalizing both players’ performances.

Despite these plans, uncertainty looms over Young’s future in Atlanta, where the organization weighs the financial implications of a contract extension. ESPN reported that unless Young agrees to a more manageable deal, the Hawks will find it difficult to offer a max contract.

For the Wizards, acquiring Lillard could provide mentorship to younger players while they rebuild. This trade might set them up for a stronger future with additional draft picks at their disposal.

In related discussions, Bucks teammate Bobby Portis shared his confidence that Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee, discussing the loyalty forged through years with the franchise. The Bucks appear committed to building around their MVP.

If executed, this trade could keep the Bucks competitive in a weak Eastern Conference and alleviate pressures surrounding Antetokounmpo’s future with the franchise.