Bucks Face Wizards for Season Finale at Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee, WI – The Milwaukee Bucks will end 2025 with a home game against the Washington Wizards tonight at 7 p.m. CT at Fiserv Forum. After a challenging season, the Bucks look to secure their third consecutive win.

The Bucks are riding a two-game winning streak after victories over the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets, thanks to the return of star player Giannis Antetokounmpo from injury. With a record of 14-19, they are optimistic about closing out the year on a high note.

In contrast, the Wizards, with a 7-24 record, sit near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. However, they have shown improvement in their recent games, making this matchup potentially more competitive than initially expected.

Contributor Bryson Akins highlighted that despite a mediocre performance, the Wizards made a successful trade involving Khris Middleton, which has allowed them to free up salary cap space. The Wizards have shifted from having the league’s worst defense to a more respectable position in the middle of the pack, significantly improving their overall play since December 14.

Injuries have plagued the Wizards, with key players including Corey Kispert and Alex Sarr sidelined. Nevertheless, rookie Tre Johnson has emerged as a surprising standout, recently scoring a career-high and showing potential as a future star.

Whether their recent defensive improvements can hold up against a resurgent Bucks team remains to be seen. The Wizards aim to leverage their newfound momentum as they face the daunting challenge of the Bucks tonight.

Fans can catch the game live on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it via NBA League Pass. The teams have split their season series so far, each winning one game.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT, as both teams look to finish the year strong.