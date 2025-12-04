Bucks Pursue Trade Options Amid Struggling Season

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Milwaukee Bucks are exploring trade options as they struggle to stay competitive in the NBA‘s tough Eastern Conference. After a much-needed 116-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets, the Bucks remain at a 9-12 record, highlighting their need for additional scoring support.

According to sources, the Bucks are evaluating potential trades, including two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine of the Sacramento Kings. LaVine is posting averages of 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, but his hefty contract of nearly $47.5 million creates challenges for any team considering a deal.

“The Milwaukee Bucks have conducted background due diligence on LaVine and others around the league,” reported HoopsHype. Despite this interest, it’s unclear how serious the Bucks are about acquiring him, as nothing is imminent.

Another target for the Bucks may be forward DeMar DeRozan, who offers a more manageable contract compared to LaVine. DeRozan, 36, is averaging 18.2 points, three rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season. His playoff experience could provide a necessary boost for the Bucks, who seek to avoid a fourth consecutive early playoff exit.

“Trading for a player who has been a 20-point producer consistently throughout his career would be a significant upgrade for a Bucks team that is currently outside of the playoff picture,” sports analyst Erik Beaston noted.

The Bucks have seen their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, miss critical games this season, which showcased the team’s struggles without him. Now, as he returns to the lineup after an injury, Milwaukee aims to recalibrate and assess their roster’s needs.

Manager Jon Horst may be seeking a critical move to prove to Antetokounmpo that the team is dedicated to competing for a championship. The Bucks are aware that improving their scoring options is vital to keep their star satisfied and engaged.

Amidst trade conversations, the Kings, with a 5-15 record, may also be looking to shake up their roster. The fate of LaVine and DeRozan will play a crucial role as the season progresses, and fans are eager to see what moves the Bucks may make as the trade deadline approaches.