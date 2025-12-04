Sports
Bucks Pursue Trade Options Amid Struggling Season
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Milwaukee Bucks are exploring trade options as they struggle to stay competitive in the NBA‘s tough Eastern Conference. After a much-needed 116-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets, the Bucks remain at a 9-12 record, highlighting their need for additional scoring support.
According to sources, the Bucks are evaluating potential trades, including two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine of the Sacramento Kings. LaVine is posting averages of 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, but his hefty contract of nearly $47.5 million creates challenges for any team considering a deal.
“The Milwaukee Bucks have conducted background due diligence on LaVine and others around the league,” reported HoopsHype. Despite this interest, it’s unclear how serious the Bucks are about acquiring him, as nothing is imminent.
Another target for the Bucks may be forward DeMar DeRozan, who offers a more manageable contract compared to LaVine. DeRozan, 36, is averaging 18.2 points, three rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season. His playoff experience could provide a necessary boost for the Bucks, who seek to avoid a fourth consecutive early playoff exit.
“Trading for a player who has been a 20-point producer consistently throughout his career would be a significant upgrade for a Bucks team that is currently outside of the playoff picture,” sports analyst Erik Beaston noted.
The Bucks have seen their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, miss critical games this season, which showcased the team’s struggles without him. Now, as he returns to the lineup after an injury, Milwaukee aims to recalibrate and assess their roster’s needs.
Manager Jon Horst may be seeking a critical move to prove to Antetokounmpo that the team is dedicated to competing for a championship. The Bucks are aware that improving their scoring options is vital to keep their star satisfied and engaged.
Amidst trade conversations, the Kings, with a 5-15 record, may also be looking to shake up their roster. The fate of LaVine and DeRozan will play a crucial role as the season progresses, and fans are eager to see what moves the Bucks may make as the trade deadline approaches.
Recent Posts
- Princeton Women Face Tough Matches at Colgate, Cornell This Weekend
- Classic Holiday Hits Return to Billboard’s Top 10 This December
- MrBeast Launches Fintech Services Targeting Young Audience
- Eagles Reflect on Past Lessons Amid Current Struggles
- New NYT Strands Word Game Challenges Players with Unique Puzzle Format
- Océane Dodin Makes a Strong Comeback at WTA 125 d’Angers
- Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to Resume on Dec. 30
- Liverpool Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota on 29th Birthday
- Max Kellerman Reflects on Departure from ESPN and Partnership with Stephen A. Smith
- MTA to Fully Transition from MetroCards to OMNY by 2026
- Cold Rain Expected in Houston Before Weekend Warmth
- Chilly Start and College Football Showdown in Texas This Week
- Cedar Rapids Police Discover Credit Card Skimmer at Family Dollar
- Palantir CEO Calls Trump Fascism Accusation ‘Stupid’
- Texas Longhorns Upset Texas A&M, Ending Their Undefeated Season
- Malaria Deaths Rise as WHO Warns of Growing Threats
- Florida Powerball Ticket Wins $1 Million in Holiday Drawing
- NYT Strands Shares Hints for Today’s Challenging Puzzle
- East Coast Braces for Major Winter Storm Tuesday
- Extreme Cold to Hit Midwest and Northeast with Light Snow Expected