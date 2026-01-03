CHICAGO, IL — The Milwaukee Bucks achieved a hard-fought victory against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on December 27, 2025, closing out their back-to-back games with a 112-103 win. This marks the Bucks’ second road victory in three games, and they have now defeated the Bulls in both of their matchups this season.

Leading the charge for Milwaukee was guard Ryan Rollins, who contributed significantly, scoring 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting and making five three-pointers. His performance helped swing the momentum in the critical moments of the game.

“He showed us what kind of players we need to target in trades,” one analyst noted. Rollins added seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals, displaying a well-rounded game despite not dominating offensively.

The Bucks got off to a strong start with multiple players contributing. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a notable game but was limited with a minute restriction, allowing other players like Rollins and veteran Rylo to step up. Rylo scored 35 minutes, adding 20 points and hitting crucial shots that turned the tides in the final quarter.

Coach Doc Rivers commented on the team’s effort, stating, “What, we’re 11th in the East? We’re fighting for our lives right now.” This reflects the urgency within the team as they continue to search for their identity amidst a challenging season.

As the Bucks aim to win consecutive games for the first time since October, they will head to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Monday at 6 p.m. Central time. The atmosphere is expected to be electric as both teams aim to improve their standings in the Eastern Conference.