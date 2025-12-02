Bucks Snap Seven-Game Skid with Win Over Nets

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – The Milwaukee Bucks ended their longest losing streak since Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s rookie season with a 116-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. The win marked a significant turnaround for the Bucks, who struggled against the Nets in the previous season.

Kevin Porter Jr., returning from injury, made an impressive impact, contributing 13 points and six assists in just 24 minutes. Giannis led the charge for the Bucks, scoring 29 points in a brief 19 minutes on the court.

“It felt great to be back and contribute to the team’s win,” Porter said after the game. His energy helped the Bucks jump to an early lead as they forced five turnovers in the first quarter.

The Bucks quickly took control of the game, leading by as much as 11 points in the first half. After establishing a comfortable lead, the Bucks held off a late push from the Nets, who managed to cut the deficit to three points before trailing 32-29 at the end of the first quarter.

Antetokounmpo’s performance included a milestone moment as he scored his 21,000th career point during the game. “To reach that achievement is surreal; I am very grateful for the journey,” he said.

The Bucks expanded their lead to 71-53 by halftime, thanks in part to Porter’s scoring burst and Giannis’s continuing dominance on both ends of the court. Milwaukee maintained control throughout the second half, leading by as many as 30 points before finishing the game comfortably ahead.

This victory comes ahead of a challenging schedule for the Bucks, who will face off against the Washington Wizards next. With a tip-off time set for 6 p.m. Central on Monday, the Bucks will aim to keep their momentum going.