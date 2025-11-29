Bucks Struggle Without Giannis, Cole Anthony Seeks Solutions

Milwaukee, WI — The Milwaukee Bucks are facing a tough challenge during a recent losing streak, and head coach Doc Rivers is concerned about Cole Anthony’s performance. ‘He’s struggling right now and we have to do something to help him,’ Rivers said, highlighting the need for a turnaround as the team navigates Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence due to injury.

Initially, Anthony found success this season when Antetokounmpo was healthy, but his recent play has dipped significantly. Over the last five games, he’s averaged just six points and four assists, shooting 36 percent from the field and a startling 10 percent from three-point range, along with over three turnovers per game.

The Bucks had hoped Anthony, a late free-agent acquisition, would provide a much-needed spark. They picked him up off waivers after the Memphis Grizzlies bought him out, but now find themselves needing to adapt their approach to get the best out of him.

Rivers acknowledged that Anthony appears to be struggling under the pressure and mentioned the need for the team to create scoring opportunities without relying too heavily on Rollins and Anthony. ‘We’re trying to run too many pick and rolls. We don’t get off the ball, so we’re thinking about it,’ Rivers noted.

In their last game against the Miami Heat, even as Anthony recorded an 0-of-7 shooting performance, he was still getting open looks that once fell with ease. This shooting slump could not have come at a worse time for the Bucks; they need reliable scoring as they adjust to life without their star player.

Ryan Rollins has also faced increased attention from defenses, leading to struggles in scoring. In a recent game against the Trail Blazers, he managed only 10 points on 14 shot attempts. The Bucks are struggling offensively, and their ranking has dropped to 27th in the league in offensive efficiency over the last three games.

Despite Bobby Portis and Anthony attempting to step up, their efforts lacked a cohesive strategy, leading the team to question their offensive tactics. Rivers emphasized that Giannis’s anticipated return would not resolve the problems if the current offensive approach remains unchanged.

To improve, Rivers suggested implementing more movement and creativity in the offense, leveraging different play calls to elevate their game. He believes these adjustments are necessary for the team to regain their rhythm and avoid further challenges as they await Giannis’s return.