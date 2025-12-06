Sports
Bucks Upset Pistons Without Giannis, Snap Losing Streak
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Bucks ended their losing streak with an impressive 113-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons on December 4, 2025, despite losing star player Giannis Antetokounmpo to a calf injury just three minutes into the game.
Jericho Sims shone brightly in the match, scoring a career-high 15 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, while Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins combined for 48 points. The Bucks’ win came after they had dropped eight of their last nine games.
The game took a dramatic turn early when Antetokounmpo suffered a non-contact injury after assisting a layup. He was later diagnosed with a right calf strain and did not return. Without their leader, the Bucks initially struggled, giving up a 17-4 lead to the Pistons.
However, fueled by strong defense and a late-quarter surge, the Bucks closed the gap to 30-21 by the end of the first quarter. The second quarter saw the Bucks hold Detroit to only six points in the first four minutes and play much better defensively.
Sims brought significant energy, securing key rebounds and making clutch plays. With under two minutes to go, he made an and-one layup that further solidified the Bucks’ comeback.
The Bucks took their first lead of the game in the third quarter, and after a series of back-and-forth plays, they found themselves trailing by just two points entering the final quarter.
In the fourth, the Bucks unleashed a powerful 12-2 run, culminating in back-to-back three-pointers from A.J. Green. As time expired, Green added two essential free throws, sealing the victory for Milwaukee. The win came despite significant challenges, showcasing the team’s resilience and depth.
Head coach Doc Rivers praised his team’s effort, noting, “We needed this win to get our confidence back. Everyone stepped up when it counted.” The Bucks are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers next, hoping to build on this crucial victory.
