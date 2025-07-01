Bucks Waive Lillard, Acquire Turner in Bold Trade Move

MILWAUKEE — In a surprising move, the Milwaukee Bucks have waived Damian Lillard and opted to stretch the remaining $113 million on his contract, aiming to acquire center Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. The news was reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on Tuesday.

Lillard’s tenure with the Bucks lasts just two seasons as he works to rehabilitate a torn Achilles tendon. Turner, who has agreed to a four-year deal worth $107 million with Milwaukee, includes a player option for the fourth year (2028-29) and a full 15% trade kicker.

The decision to waive Lillard follows the Bucks’ loss in the opening round of the playoffs against the Pacers, where Lillard played in 58 games, averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game. He also ranked 10th in the league for scoring and assists, showcasing his efficiency on the court.

Turner, a mainstay for the Pacers over the last decade, expressed his desire to continue with the franchise despite their exit from the playoffs. He contributed significantly throughout the season, shooting a career-high 39.6% from beyond the arc while averaging 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and leading his team with 2.0 blocks per game.

General Manager Jon Horst and CAA Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown executed a complex deal to negotiate Turner’s acquisition despite Milwaukee’s salary restrictions. Together, they found a way to reshape the roster and keep future draft assets intact.

Turner and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo are both eager to collaborate on the court. Antetokounmpo’s future with the Bucks has come into question, and this trade reflects Milwaukee’s commitment to building a competitive team while he remains in his prime.

As for Lillard, who turns 35 in July, he was seen as a leader in the locker room alongside Antetokounmpo during his brief stay in Milwaukee.

This developing story will continue to evolve as more details emerge.