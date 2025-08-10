Bucky Irving Sits Out Preseason Opener Against Titans

Tampa, FL – Bucky Irving will not play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to rest several key players, including Irving, quarterback Baker Mayfield, and wide receiver Mike Evans. This strategy comes as the team prepares for the regular season.

As it stands, it is uncertain whether Irving and the other rested players will suit up for next Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team is monitoring their recovery and overall readiness.

In Saturday’s game, running back Rashaad White started but was ruled out early due to a groin injury. Consequently, Sean Tucker, Josh Williams, and Owen Wright are expected to see significant playing time in the backfield throughout the remainder of the game.

The Buccaneers are using this preseason to evaluate their roster and assess the performance of younger players in anticipation of the upcoming season.