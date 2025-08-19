Bucs Coach Optimistic About Rookie Desmond Watson’s Future

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles expressed optimism about the future of rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson, who has yet to participate in training camp due to weight concerns. Watson, previously weighing in at 464 pounds during the NFL Scouting Combine, has reportedly worked his weight down to approximately 430 pounds over the spring. However, the Buccaneers have not disclosed his current weight, nor have they revealed the specific range Watson was expected to meet upon reporting to camp.

Watson has not participated in any practices this training camp, as the team is focusing on getting him to a healthier weight. While he remains sidelined, he has been engaged in meetings and has traveled with the team for their recent practice in Pittsburgh.

Bowles said a decision regarding Watson’s status will be made soon. “I’d like to have some long-term plans for him going forward because he’s making some progress,” Bowles stated. “But we’ll have those conversations toward the end of the week.” This statement hints at the possibility of Watson being placed on the practice squad if he continues to demonstrate improvement.

Although the team possesses depth at the defensive tackle position, the Buccaneers recognize Watson’s potential and dedication, stating that the practice squad could be a beneficial next step for him. Fellow players and fans have shown support for Watson, with many hopeful that he can overcome his obstacles.

In contrast, the Buccaneers celebrated the return of All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who practiced for the first time after dealing with soreness in his lower body. Bowles remarked on Winfield’s outstanding performance in practice, reinforcing the significance of maintaining player health as the team prepares for the regular season.

As for Watson, his journey continues as the Buccaneers evaluate the best strategy for his return to the field. Fans eagerly hope to see him utilize his skills in the upcoming season, but for now, the wait continues.