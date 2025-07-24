Sports
Bucs Defensive Tackle Desmond Watson Placed on Non-Football Illness List
TAMPA, Florida — Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Desmond Watson has been placed on the active non-football illness list, the team announced today. The exact nature of Watson’s ailment remains unclear.
Watson, who went undrafted out of Florida, signed with the Buccaneers this year and has been working on shedding weight since joining the team. His high school coach previously reported that he had reduced his weight from 464 pounds to 437 pounds prior to his signing. Currently, Watson is listed at 449 pounds on the team’s online roster.
Head coach Todd Bowles has emphasized the importance of Watson’s conditioning for his chances to make the roster. “He’s got to make the team first of all,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to see how long he can stay on the field and put him on a program where we think he can make some progress.”
Watson, who participated in mini-camp earlier this month, now faces an uphill battle as he works towards returning to practice. His ability to recover from this illness will significantly influence his position on the team.
The Buccaneers also confirmed that as training camp begins, multiple players are starting on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, including wide receiver Chris Godwin and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. The team will continue to evaluate injury statuses as preseason approaches.
