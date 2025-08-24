Bucs’ Tez Johnson Aims to Seize Opportunity as WR in Preseason Finale

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, wide receiver Tez Johnson looks to make his mark. Johnson, who was drafted in the seventh round, was initially expected to serve primarily as a return specialist, but his role has expanded due to injuries among the team’s star wide receivers.

With Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan sidelined, Head Coach Todd Bowles emphasized the need for players to step up. ‘We’re going to need guys to step up,’ Bowles said. ‘With Chris down and then Jalen going down, a lot of guys have stepped up and we’ve got to see them step up even more.’

Johnson, a former Oregon Duck, is eager to take advantage of this opportunity. In last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he showed promise by making an impactful punt return, although he also muffed another that led to a touchdown for the Steelers. Despite the mistake, his teammate and fellow running back, Bucky Irving, remains optimistic. ‘He played pretty well,’ Irving said. ‘He has got to stop thinking so much and just realize this is a game we’ve all played our whole life.’

Johnson’s journey has not been without hurdles. He missed some practice due to a leg injury but has rebounded, gaining valuable experience during training camp. ‘It depends on how much he can learn,’ Bowles said regarding Johnson’s readiness for increased involvement. ‘He’s been out for a while, so he’s still on a learning curve right now.’

As the Bucs enter their final preseason game, Johnson’s performance will be crucial. Tampa Bay’s depth at the wide receiver position is being tested, with veteran Sterling Shepard and others vying for spots on the roster. Johnson’s ability to not just return kicks, but also contribute as a receiver could secure his place on the team.

Though small at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, Johnson had a standout college career, amassing 169 receptions for over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns at Troy and Oregon. His skills continue to attract attention, including that of veteran Mike Evans, who praised Johnson’s talent. ‘With the ball in his hands, he is a crazy athlete,’ Evans said.

Johnson’s upcoming performance could determine his role in the Bucs’ season opener against Boise State on August 28. As the roster is finalized, his opportunity to shine may be just around the corner.