Buddy Hield’s Role Diminishes with Warriors Amidst Struggles

San Francisco, CA — Buddy Hield‘s role with the Golden State Warriors continues to shrink as the season progresses. In their recent game on December 29, 2025, Hield contributed three points, three rebounds, and one assist in just 14 minutes during a 141-127 overtime loss against the Toronto Raptors.

Over the past five games, Hield has averaged only 12.6 minutes on the court, scoring an average of 5.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 three-pointers per game. This downward trend raises questions about his standing on the team as Coach Steve Kerr looks to provide more opportunities for other rotation players.

In a subsequent game against the Brooklyn Nets, Hield scored six points, with three rebounds, one block, and two steals in 11 minutes during a 120-107 victory. Despite this modest performance, Hield has not surpassed 15 minutes of play in six consecutive games, and in two of them, he did not play at all.

With expectations relatively low at the start of the season, Hield’s performance has been disappointing. Through 31 appearances, he averages just 7.5 points and 1.4 three-pointers in 17.6 minutes per game. As a result, Hield has fallen well outside the top 250 in standard fantasy leagues, indicating that his days as a reliable fantasy asset may be over.

It remains to be seen how the Warriors will address Hield’s minimal contributions as they move through the season.