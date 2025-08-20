Buddy Kennedy Joins Exclusive Dodgers Player Milestone

LOS ANGELES — On August 17, 2025, Buddy Kennedy made history by becoming the 2,000th player in Los Angeles Dodgers history. He started at third base during a game against the San Diego Padres, marking a significant milestone for the franchise.

Kennedy, who had played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays earlier this season, stepped onto the field at Dodger Stadium as manager Dave Roberts officially introduced him to the team. The 29-year-old infielder joined as the Dodgers faced off against the Padres, a key division rival.

The Dodgers, who began their journey in Brooklyn in 1884, have a long history of player changes. The franchise had seen its 1,000th player, John Kennedy, take the field back in 1965. Ironically, both players share the same last name and started off at third base in their first game for the team.

As Buddy Kennedy stepped up to the plate, he remembered that historic moment. “It’s a surreal feeling, stepping into this position. I’m excited to be here and make my own mark,” he said after the game. His journey to this point included stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers, showcasing his versatility on defense.

In this season’s action, Kennedy had previously played in a limited role while also filling in during Max Muncy’s injury absence. Despite the highs of his historic debut, the Dodgers continue to navigate the challenges of the current season, which now includes injuries and player changes.

Roberts expressed confidence in Kennedy’s ability, stating, “He’s a good defender at third base and has experience in various positions. We look forward to utilizing his skills as we continue this season.”

As the Dodgers prepare for the upcoming games against the Colorado Rockies, they hope Kennedy will bolster their lineup while aiming for another championship run.