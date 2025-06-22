Buddy Kennedy Returns to Big Leagues with Phillies After Unique Call-Up

DETROIT — Former Detroit Tigers utility infielder Buddy Kennedy is back in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies selected his contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday after Kennedy exercised an upward mobility clause in his contract.

Kennedy, 26, nearly made the Phillies’ Opening Day roster but was sent to the minors. He spent eight days with the Tigers last season, where he went 2-for-10 with a home run and four RBIs in six games. After his brief stint in Detroit, he was traded to the Phillies for cash considerations.

Drafted in the fifth round in 2017 by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kennedy debuted in the league in 2022. He has faced challenges in his first three years, holding a career batting average of .203 across 54 major league games.

This season, Kennedy is showing promise in the minors, hitting .283 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs over 61 games. His performance and savvy negotiation led to his return to the major leagues. He takes the roster spot of Andre Lipcius, who was designated for assignment.

As a New Jersey native, Kennedy attended Millville Senior High School, home of MLB star Mike Trout. His grandfather played 16 years in the majors, including with the Phillies from 1968 to 1972. Now reunited with the Phillies, Kennedy aims to prove he belongs in the big leagues after a long road back.