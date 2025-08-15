US Budget Deficit Grows Despite Record Tariff Revenue

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. budget deficit rose 20 percent in July this fiscal year compared to the last, despite the government collecting record income from tariffs, according to data released by the Treasury Department on Tuesday.

The United States experienced a 273 percent increase in customs revenue, amounting to $21 billion in July compared to the same month last year. A Treasury official, who spoke anonymously to preview the data, attributed the rising deficit to increased federal spending, which includes growing interest payments on public debt and increased Social Security payouts.

The national debt is nearing $37 trillion, putting additional pressure on the federal budget. Although President Trump has touted the financial benefits of import tax hikes, outlays continue to exceed government revenues. Experts suggest this could change if businesses run out of pre-tariff inventories, leading to higher imports and tax revenues that might help reduce the deficit, albeit not as much as promised.

If the tariffs fail to address the fiscal imbalance, the American public could face fewer job opportunities, rising inflation, and higher interest rates on loans. The budget deficit represents the annual shortfall between government revenue and spending, contributing significantly to the overall national debt.