Budget-Friendly Fitness Tips from Chris Powell for Wellness

NEW YORK, NY — Fitness expert Chris Powell shared advice on achieving wellness without the high costs typically associated with fitness gear. During an interview with ‘Good Morning America,’ Powell highlighted several budget-friendly options for workout apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Powell emphasized that getting in shape doesn’t require expensive brands. He mentioned affordable products including leggings from Walmart, which he described as “buttery soft, stretchy, and squat-proof.” He praised these leggings for their comfort and convenience, stating they are excellent for both workouts and daily errands.

“Footwear matters, and these Nike trainers deliver top-tier comfort for a fraction of the price,” Powell said, encouraging shoppers to check out clearance sections at stores like DSW. He found these trainers on sale for under $60, remarking on their breathability and versatility for different types of workouts.

In addition to clothing, Powell discussed affordable fitness tracking options. “You don’t have to drop $500 on a smartwatch to get the benefits of fitness tracking,” he noted. He pointed out a budget-friendly model from Walmart that costs only $20, providing features like step tracking and calorie monitoring.

Powell also recommended resistance bands, highlighting their effectiveness for home workouts and their portability. He stated that they offer serious resistance for full-body strength training no matter the location.

For yoga and stretching routines, Powell suggested a cushioned, non-slip mat available at T.J. Maxx for less than $20. He said, “It gives you a comfortable and consistent surface to work on and is easy to transport.”u003c/pu003e

Powell’s shopping tips reflect a growing trend of affordability in fitness gear, catering to individuals looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle without overspending.