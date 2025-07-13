Bueckers and Clark Face Off in Anticipated WNBA Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The WNBA is buzzing as Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark are set to meet for the first time as professionals this Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both players, former No. 1 overall draft picks, have been standout performers despite their teams’ struggles this season.

Bueckers, playing for the Indiana Fever in her rookie year, has been impressive, averaging 18.1 points and 5.4 assists per game. Clark, now in her second year with the Dallas Wings, has contributed significantly with 17 points and 8.6 assists per game. The matchup promises to bring excitement to WNBA fans as both players are having All-Star seasons.

Both teams are hoping for a morale boost before heading into the All-Star break. The Fever, in particular, want to gain momentum, especially after Clark returned to play following an injury. Although she struggled with only 10 points in her recent game, anticipation remains high for her performance against the Wings.

Experts like Eric Moody note Clark’s ability as a facilitator, adding that she has cleared assists in 8 of her last 11 games. Given the Wings’ defense, which allows the most assists per game, this could be a prime opportunity for Clark to shine alongside her teammates.

Additionally, Bueckers is projected to enhance her stats now that Clark is back. In her last match against the Fever, Bueckers scored 27 points, emphasizing her strong connection with Clark on the court.

The game’s betting odds also indicate a high-scoring showdown, with the Fever averaging nearly 87 points per game with Clark on the court. If both teams perform to their potential, fans can expect an exhilarating contest that showcases the talents of two of the league’s brightest stars.