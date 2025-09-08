Sports
Buffalo Bills Face Baltimore Ravens Without Key Players
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, marking the start of the NFL season. This game is a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round playoff, where the Bills emerged victorious 27-25.
Both teams feature the last two NFL MVPs, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. This matchup will be only the fifth time in history that the most recent MVPs meet in the first week of the NFL season.
The Bills will enter the game without kicker Tyler Bass, who has been placed on Injured Reserve due to hip and groin issues. Additionally, cornerback Tre'Davious White is doubtful for the matchup, leaving Buffalo with fewer key players in their lineup. In their absence, younger players like Dorian Strong and Ja’Marcus Ingram will have the opportunity to step up and make their mark.
Key matchups to watch include how rookie defensive linemen T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker handle Lamar Jackson’s agility and how offensive coordinator Joe Brady plans to exploit the Ravens’ defense, which has previously limited Allen’s performance.
With Bass sidelined, the Bills have signed veteran kicker Matt Prater, who at age 41, will take over kicking duties. Prater previously had a successful season with the Arizona Cardinals before suffering an injury that ended his campaign. Over his career, he has achieved an 83.6 percent success rate on field goals.
Fans can expect an exciting matchup as both teams look to start the season strong and showcase their talent on the primetime stage.
