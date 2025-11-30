Buffalo Bills face critical game against Steelers amid offensive injuries

ORCHARD PARK, New York — The Buffalo Bills (7-4) are set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5) in a critical Week 13 matchup that carries significant playoff implications. The Bills are coming off a disappointing loss and will need to rally against a strong Steelers team.

Injuries have created challenges for Buffalo, particularly on the offensive line. Starting right tackle Spencer Brown suffered a shoulder injury that left him with his arm in a sling after the last game. Head coach Sean McDermott mentioned that Brown could be heading to injured reserve, intensifying the team’s woes.

“It’s going to be a challenge for us this week, especially on offense,” McDermott said. Buffalo’s offensive line had been the team’s strength, helping running back James Cook perform well this season. Losing Brown, rated the highest among Bills linemen this year, puts pressure on the offensive unit.

With Dion Dawkins also sidelined due to concussion protocol, the Bills may need to depend on backup Ryan Van Demark, who has struggled in the past when filling in at right tackle. “We’re preparing for a few different scenarios,” McDermott mentioned regarding the offensive line adjustments.

The Bills have opened the 21-day practice window for Tylan Grable, who is expected to assist with Brown’s absence. However, it’s uncertain if Grable is ready to contribute effectively.

Quarterback Josh Allen will need optimal protection, especially against a Steelers team known for its formidable pass rush. Meanwhile, Buffalo’s passing game has shown inconsistency, which complicates Allen’s situation even further.

A key decision will revolve around wide receiver Keon Coleman, who has been a healthy scratch in previous games. With other receivers like Curtis Samuel and Joshua Palmer out due to injuries, Coleman’s inclusion in the game could provide much-needed depth.

“We’ll see where it goes,” McDermott said regarding Coleman’s potential activation. The Bills need to evaluate all options carefully given their recent offensive struggles.

Sunday’s game poses a more significant challenge now, particularly without Brown and possibly Dawkins. The Bills’ offensive strategy will need to adapt, potentially calling on the defense to step up in crucial moments against the Steelers.

Buffalo has a brief timeframe to figure out its offensive alignments before taking the field against a Steelers squad eager for a playoff bid. Despite the looming pressure, the Bills aim to maintain their position in the playoff race.