Sports
Buffalo Bills Face Ravens in Week 1 Showdown
Orchard Park, NY — The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Baltimore Ravens tonight in a highly anticipated Week 1 matchup. With Khalil Shakir fully participating in practice, fantasy expert Denny Carter believes Shakir is a top-24 wide receiver option. A win would secure the Bills first place in the AFC East, following losses by the Dolphins, Jets, and Patriots last Sunday.
Buffalo has dominated the AFC East in recent years, clinching the division title every year since 2020. This marks their fifth consecutive championship, breaking a 19-year title drought prior to this streak.
The Ravens enter the matchup with elevated expectations for their offense. Sports analysts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick highlight Baltimore’s offensive edge, suggesting a potential challenge for the Bills’ defense. The game could set the tone for the season, potentially hinting at an AFC Championship preview.
The Bills have made a strategic decision for this game, listing receiver Curtis Samuel as inactive. Samuel, who had two touchdown receptions in the postseason last year, will not play alongside cornerback Tre’Davious White, who is dealing with a groin injury.
Derrick Henry’s impact in Baltimore has been substantial since signing with the Ravens last season. He signed a two-year, $30 million extension in May, making him one of the highest-paid running backs in the league. Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, matching the league’s best in scoring.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is still reflecting on previous losses but appears ready for this high-stakes game. “I don’t get over any losses,” Jackson mentioned, referring to the memory of their playoff loss to the Bills last season.
Both clubs are looking to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs from their dominant position as recent Super Bowl representatives. Since entering the league in 2018, both the Bills and Ravens rank among the most successful franchises in terms of wins.
Head coach John Harbaugh, among the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL, signed a contract extension ensuring his future with the Ravens through 2028. Meanwhile, Josh Allen, who won MVP last season, is eager to prove his team’s superiority over the highly competitive Ravens.
This game marks potentially the last home opener at Highmark Stadium, which has been Buffalo’s home since 1973. A new stadium is currently under construction, set to open for the 2026 NFL season.
The matchup between these two teams will showcase star players, with last season’s MVPs, Allen and Jackson, going head-to-head once again.
