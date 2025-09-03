Buffalo Bills Gear Up for 2025 Season Amid Injury Challenges

Orchard Park, NY — The Buffalo Bills are ready to kick off the 2025 NFL season after finishing 2024 with a strong 13-4 record and an AFC Championship Game appearance. The team will begin its season on Sunday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, looking for their seventh consecutive playoff year under coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane.

As the season opens, one of the biggest concerns for the Bills is the status of their boundary cornerbacks. Tre’Davious White, the No. 2 cornerback, is rehabilitating from an undisclosed injury. His spot in the starting lineup seemed secure until rookie Maxwell Hairston suffered an LCL sprain, leaving him on Injured Reserve.

Adding to the uncertainty, top corner Christian Benford has not practiced since August 21. Though he was seen observing some workouts with the conditioning staff, the Bills have been cautious with player management, especially after experiencing injuries in previous seasons.

If Benford cannot play, the team may rely on Ja’Marcus Ingram, Dorian Strong, or veteran Dane Jackson to step up against the Ravens’ offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. Benford’s ability to practice, albeit limited, has led some to remain hopeful about his return.

On offense, the Bills are in better shape. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who suffered a high ankle sprain, returned to practice after nearly four weeks. His presence is crucial for quarterback Josh Allen, who has relied on him since Shakir joined the lineup in 2023.

The team is also expecting significant contributions from tight end Dalton Kincaid, although his role might not expand dramatically at the season’s start due to the presence of Dawson Knox.

Meanwhile, veteran defensive end Joey Bosa‘s health will be key. After managing his practice reps during training camp, the Bills aim to keep him fresh for the playoffs while balancing his playing time during the regular season.

As the Bills prepare to play the Ravens, they face a crucial challenge with the expected high-scoring nature of the game. Preparation and health will be pivotal for them as they embark on what they hope will be a successful 2025 season.