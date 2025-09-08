Buffalo Bills Linebacker Terrel Bernard Signs Major Contract Extension

Orchard Park, New York – The Buffalo Bills announced a significant contract extension for linebacker Terrel Bernard on September 4, 2025. The fourth-year player has agreed to a four-year deal worth $42.143 million, which will keep him with the team through the 2029 season.

Bernard has excelled since becoming a starter in 2023. Known for his versatility, he plays a key role on the Bills’ defense, acting as both a run stopper and a pass coverage specialist. Last season, he finished second on the team with 104 tackles and recorded two interceptions.

Despite his impressive stats, Bernard faced injury challenges in the 2024 season. He missed several games due to a pectoral strain and an ankle injury. These injuries raised concerns about his ability to stay healthy for the upcoming season.

“He’s a crucial part of our defense,” said Coach Sean McDermott. “When he’s on the field, he makes everyone around him better.”

As the Bills prepare for the 2025 season, Bernard’s health will be critical. He is set to play a pivotal role in games, especially with new strategies from the coaching staff that utilize his skills to the fullest.

Bernard’s performance is vital for Buffalo’s success in the upcoming season. If he avoids injuries, he could make a push for his first Pro Bowl selection this year, showcasing his ability and solidifying his status as one of the top linebackers in the NFL.