Business
Buffalo Bills Little People Set Honors Football Legends
Buffalo, NY — Fisher-Price has launched its latest Buffalo Bills Little People Collector set, featuring some of the team’s all-time greats. This new release includes current quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott, as well as former quarterback Jim Kelly and former head coach Marv Levy.
The 2025 figure set is a tribute to the team’s final year playing at their current stadium. Fisher-Price plans to release the toys on Sunday, coinciding with Levy’s 100th birthday.
Retailing for $26.99, each purchase contributes to a good cause. A portion of $7.50 from every sale will support the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, which has received $4 million in donations from this partnership since the set’s launch in 2021.
The figures will initially be available at Wegmans stores throughout New York. The company aims to celebrate the legacy of the Bills and provide support for local health initiatives through this collectible line.
“We’re excited to honor such incredible personalities in the Bills’ history while also helping children in need,” a Fisher-Price representative said.
