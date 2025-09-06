Buffalo Bills Look for Star Power in 2025 NFL Season

Buffalo, New York — The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the 2025 NFL season, with their fate largely resting on quarterback Josh Allen. As the reigning MVP, Allen’s performance is crucial to the team’s Super Bowl aspirations. Without him, analysts believe the Bills’ chances would significantly diminish.

While the Bills have filled their roster with capable starters, they lack an additional star to bolster their Super Bowl ambitions. A new season, however, brings fresh opportunities for existing players to elevate their game and potentially shift team dynamics.

Among players who could ascend to star status is cornerback Christian Benford. At just 25 years old, Benford has shown shutdown abilities during training camp, indicating his readiness to become a key defensive player. “I’ve seen him make a big jump…He’s one of the best corners in the league,” said teammate Taron Johnson.

Offensively, receiver Keon Coleman, entering his second year, is poised to make an impact. Healthy and confident, Coleman has been a frequent target for Allen. While he has room for improvement in contested catches, his performance in training camp suggests he could take on a leading role in the Bills’ receiving corps.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau is another player at a crossroads. Despite already being a solid starter, he has potential for more. Team officials believe improvements on the defensive line may help enhance his pass-rushing capabilities, making him a key player to watch this season. “When you combine his size and speed, you have a monster,” said teammate DaQuan Jones.

Spencer Brown, the right tackle who had an impressive 2024 season, remains a player with high potential. His ability to block effectively in both running and passing situations makes him a cornerstone of the offensive line, as noted by teammate David Edwards.

Rookie T.J. Sanders, drafted in the second round, may also carve out a significant role early in his career. His effective pass-rushing skills could bolster the Bills’ defense in critical moments.

Additionally, running back James Cook, despite his breakout season last year with 18 touchdowns, is looking to expand his role, particularly in pass protection to increase his third-down opportunities and overall impact on the team.

As the season approaches, many are optimistic that players like Benford, Coleman, Rousseau, Brown, Sanders, and Cook could help solidify the Bills as strong Super Bowl contenders. The team’s first game is against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7, 2025, at Highmark Stadium.