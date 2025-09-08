Buffalo Bills Offensive Line Prepares for 2025 Season

Buffalo, New York – The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the 2025 NFL season with a solid offensive line that has proven effective in keeping superstar quarterback Josh Allen safe and creating running opportunities. With all five starters from last season returning, the team’s consistency and cohesion are poised to give them an edge as they head into the new season.

One key player in this lineup is David Edwards, a left guard entering his second season with the Bills. Edwards, who stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 308 pounds, was signed by Buffalo in March 2023 after his initial draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. He has since become an integral part of the team’s offensive strategy, particularly as the player who excels in both run and pass protection.

Edwards signed a two-year extension last offseason worth $6 million, and with a cap hit of nearly $5 million for the current season, his performance will be critical, especially as this is the final year of his contract. He participated in every game last season, starting 16 games, and played a substantial role in the postseason as well.

In his first season as a starter, Edwards earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 63.8 in the regular season, ranking him 59th among qualifying guards. However, his playoff performance saw an improvement, garnering a score of 71.7. He has maintained strong discipline, allowing no sacks while committing just six penalties throughout the entire season.

As the 2025 season approaches, Edwards is healthy and set to start against the Baltimore Ravens next week. The team benefits from the stability of their offensive line amid a competitive league, which gives offensive coordinator Joe Brady a sense of security. Should Edwards continue to perform at this level, he may attract interest from teams looking to enhance their own offensive units in the future.

With the Bills opting to keep their effective lineup intact, the focus remains on building upon last season’s success, ultimately aiming for a deeper run in the playoffs. Josh Allen, with the support of Edwards and the rest of the offensive line, is expected to lead the charge for Buffalo this season.