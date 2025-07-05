Buffalo Bills Player Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Sexual Assault

FAYETTE COUNTY, Kentucky — Buffalo Bills cornerback D.J. Hairston is facing a civil lawsuit from Rebecca Hendryx, a former University of Kentucky student, who accuses him of sexual assault during their freshman year in March 2021.

According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Hendryx claims Hairston entered her dorm room uninvited and assaulted her despite her repeated refusals. As of now, Hairston has not been criminally charged in connection with this allegation.

Hairston’s representatives, along with the Buffalo Bills, have not issued a direct response to the lawsuit. Team General Manager Brandon Beane previously commented that they investigated past allegations against Hairston before the draft and found “nothing there,” calling him “an impeccable kid,” as reported by The Athletic.

Hendryx reports that she contacted the police shortly after the incident and underwent a forensic exam at a local hospital. Her attorneys have stated they will not release any documents related to the incident, citing confidentiality concerns. Lexington Police noted they could not locate a report that corresponds to her claims, while the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has not made any comments on the case.

The University of Kentucky has also remained silent on the matter, but spokesperson Dani Jaffe indicated to USA Today that all sexual assault claims involving students are thoroughly investigated.

Following the alleged incident, Hendryx transferred out of the University of Kentucky later that year. As the legal proceedings unfold, the Buffalo Bills, along with the NFL, may face increased scrutiny regarding their evaluation of player behavior during the draft process. Hairston, who was one of the top defensive prospects this year, is anticipated to play a significant role in the Bills’ secondary.

The NFL has yet to release any statements regarding the situation.