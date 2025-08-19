Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout

Buffalo, NY — The Buffalo Bills have signed wide receiver Grant DuBose to their roster, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 24-year-old had a tryout with the team on Monday, following a challenging stint in the NFL.

DuBose was originally a seventh-round draft pick for the Green Bay Packers in 2023. He spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, appearing in three games and recording two receptions for 11 yards. DuBose was placed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury and was subsequently released after the Dolphins decided not to extend a qualifying offer this offseason.

The Bills are actively looking to strengthen their receiving corps. They also plan to bring former player Gabe Davis for a visit later this week. Davis, who played for the Bills before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, finished last season with just 20 catches for 239 yards.

As the Bills assess their roster needs at receiver, questions loom regarding the health of current players. Veteran Curtis Samuel has battled hamstring issues, while third-year receiver Tyrell Shavers has performed well in training camp, catching 58 yards in the preseason opener against the New York Giants.

With the addition of DuBose, the Bills hope to add depth to their receiving options ahead of the upcoming season.