Buffalo Bills Sign Punter Who Resembles Comedian Bill Burr

Buffalo, NY — The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran punter Cameron Johnston, known for his striking resemblance to comedian Bill Burr. Johnston agreed to a deal on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

In a related move, the Bills waived third-year punter Brad Robbins, who averaged 39.5 yards on four punts during Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Johnston, who hails from Australia, played last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has previous experience with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles.

The 33-year-old punter has sparked comparisons to Burr for his looks, with social media quickly buzzing about the resemblance after the signing. Ryan Glasspiegel tweeted, “Looks like he could be Bill Burr’s long lost brother,” and many others chimed in with similar jokes.

Johnston himself is aware of the doppelgänger phenomenon and appeared on ESPN’s “ManningCast,” where he jokingly referenced the connection to Burr. Throughout his career, Johnston has averaged 47.3 yards per punt across 96 games.

Fans are eager to see how Johnston will impact the Bills as they move forward in the season.