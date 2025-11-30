Sports
Buffalo Bills Tight End Dalton Kincaid Questionable for Key Matchup
Buffalo, NY — Tight end Dalton Kincaid is listed as questionable for the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. Kincaid has not played since Week 10 and his status for this important AFC matchup remains uncertain.
The Bills elevated tight end Keleki Latu to their active roster on Saturday, which indicates that Kincaid may not be ready to play. No formal update on his condition has been provided since he appeared on the injury report on Friday.
Buffalo is missing several key players for the game, including offensive tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, linebacker Terrel Bernard, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel. Backup tight end Dawson Knox will be the primary receiving option if Kincaid is unable to play.
Kincaid’s absence has been significant—he has been a key red-zone target for the Bills this season, catching four touchdowns in just eight games. The Steelers have allowed the second-most touchdowns to tight ends this season, making Kincaid’s potential return even more crucial for Buffalo’s playoff hopes.
If Kincaid does suit up, he may have limited playing time due to his injury. He has been effective, averaging a touchdown every two games, but has struggled to receive consistent snaps due to previous injuries.
The Bills also face challenges with their offensive line, which may be without both starting tackles against a formidable Steelers defense. This puts additional pressure on quarterback Josh Allen as he prepares for what could be a tough battle on Sunday.
As kickoff approaches at 4 p.m. EST, both fans and fantasy football players will anxiously await the final injury report to learn of Kincaid’s status.
