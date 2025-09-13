Sports
Buffalo Bulls Face Kent State Golden Flashes in Week 3 Showdown
Kent, Ohio
The Buffalo Bulls (1-1) are set to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) this Saturday at Dix Stadium. The college football matchup comes as both teams look to gain momentum in the early stages of the season.
The Bulls began their season with a challenging 23-10 loss at Minnesota but bounced back impressively in their second game, securing a 45-6 win against St. Francis (PA). In that game, the Bulls excelled on the ground, amassing 370 rushing yards and five touchdowns while limiting St. Francis to just four yards on the ground.
In contrast, Kent State opened its 2025 campaign with a narrow 21-17 victory over Merrimack but suffered a heavy defeat in its last game against No. 24 Texas Tech, losing 62-14. The Golden Flashes struggled early, falling behind 55-0 before finally getting on the scoreboard with a 10-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Dru DeShields, followed by a 16-yard touchdown pass to Cade Wolford.
Bulls head coach Pete Lambo expressed confidence in his team’s ability to carry their momentum into this matchup. “We have the talent to compete at a high level. We need to maintain our focus and execute our game plan,” Lambo said. The Bulls narrowly missed out on the MAC title game last season after winning four straight conference games.
Kent State will aim to break a lengthy losing streak in MAC games, with their last conference win coming in November 2022 against the Bulls. The Golden Flashes have faced tough competition in the league, losing 16 consecutive MAC games since then.
This promising matchup will kick off on Saturday, September 13 at 12 p.m. ET, and fans can watch it live on CBS Sports Network.
