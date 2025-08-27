Sports
Buffalo’s Frank Gore Jr. Shines in Preseason Despite Roster Uncertainty
Buffalo, NY – Frank Gore Jr., running back for the Buffalo Bills, has yet to play in a regular-season game, but his fiery performance this preseason has many believing he deserves a chance. Gore showed off his skills with a total of 23 carries for 104 rushing yards along with 11 receptions for 109 receiving yards.
This impressive stat line made him the only player in the NFL this preseason to record over 100 yards in both rushing and receiving categories. Coming off a solid summer last year, when he earned a practice-squad spot as an undrafted rookie, Gore has built on his promise with an even better showing in 2025.
Despite his preseason success, Gore faces stiff competition for a spot on the Bills’ 53-man roster. Buffalo is likely to keep just three running backs, positioning him behind established players like James Cook, Ty Johnson, and Ray Davis. “It’s tough. I know I have to keep pushing myself,” Gore said in a recent interview.
Fans are understandably anxious as cutdown day approaches. Bills supporters know that talented players sometimes slip through the cracks, only to be claimed by rival teams. Gore’s unique performance this preseason has made him a name to watch across the league.
The Bills’ general manager, Brandon Beane, and head coach, Sean McDermott, are known for making tough roster decisions, raising questions about Gore’s future. If waived, there’s no guarantee he’ll return to the practice squad.
For now, Gore remains focused. “I’m just trying to prove that I can compete at this level,” he stated. The only question that remains is whether his journey continues in Buffalo or takes him elsewhere.
