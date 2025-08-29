Buffalo Sabres Announce KeyBank Center Upgrades for Fans

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) – The Buffalo Sabres are making several upgrades to the KeyBank Center, as revealed in a letter to season-ticket holders from COO Pete Guelli. The enhancements include a new audio system and acoustic panels aimed at improving the fan experience during games.

The new audio system is described as a ‘multi-million-dollar’ investment, providing the Sabres with greater ability to manage sound effectively. Additionally, adjustments to arena technology are on the horizon, including the installation of Evolv Express technology, which will ensure faster and frictionless entry for fans.

Concessions at the 100 level are also set for upgrades, utilizing Aifi’s technology to streamline the checkout process. Guelli emphasized that the team is incorporating feedback from season-ticket members to shape these changes.

In addition to these upgrades, KeyBank Center will host an exhibition basketball game between the University at Buffalo and Syracuse this October. This will be UB’s first game at the venue since December 2021, when they faced Canisius.

Guelli has expressed a desire to hold around 200 events annually at the KeyBank Center as part of a broader strategy to utilize the venue effectively. This initiative includes bringing Division I athletic events to both the KeyBank Center and the soon-to-open Bills stadium.