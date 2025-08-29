Sports
Buffalo Sabres Announce KeyBank Center Upgrades for Fans
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) – The Buffalo Sabres are making several upgrades to the KeyBank Center, as revealed in a letter to season-ticket holders from COO Pete Guelli. The enhancements include a new audio system and acoustic panels aimed at improving the fan experience during games.
The new audio system is described as a ‘multi-million-dollar’ investment, providing the Sabres with greater ability to manage sound effectively. Additionally, adjustments to arena technology are on the horizon, including the installation of Evolv Express technology, which will ensure faster and frictionless entry for fans.
Concessions at the 100 level are also set for upgrades, utilizing Aifi’s technology to streamline the checkout process. Guelli emphasized that the team is incorporating feedback from season-ticket members to shape these changes.
In addition to these upgrades, KeyBank Center will host an exhibition basketball game between the University at Buffalo and Syracuse this October. This will be UB’s first game at the venue since December 2021, when they faced Canisius.
Guelli has expressed a desire to hold around 200 events annually at the KeyBank Center as part of a broader strategy to utilize the venue effectively. This initiative includes bringing Division I athletic events to both the KeyBank Center and the soon-to-open Bills stadium.
Recent Posts
- McEnroe Calls Alcaraz Most Talented Player He’s Ever Seen
- Trump’s Fed Tension Prompts Market Declines Amid Economic Data Awaited
- Shelton and Tiafoe Gear Up for Third Round at U.S. Open
- US Open’s Chaotic Atmosphere Challenges Players Amidst Loud Crowds
- EA Announces Early Access Date for Skate Reboot on September 16
- Saudi Pro League Launches with New Investment and High Hopes
- Patriots Release Veteran Safety Jabrill Peppers Before 2025 Season
- Elche and Levante Prepare for Exciting Valencia Derby
- NBA 2K26 Introduces Major Enhancements Ahead of Release
- AC Milan Looks to Bounce Back Against Lecce on Friday Night
- Wisconsin Judge Mark McGinnis Announces Resignation Amid Investigation
- Core Inflation Hits 2.9% in July Amid Economic Concerns
- Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam, Strengthening Concerns Over Typhoon Season
- Emma Raducanu Faces Elena Rybakina in US Open Showdown
- Major Food Recalls Issued Across 23 States This August
- Al-Hilal Signs Sponsorship with Unilumin for LED Technology
- Jalen Hurts’ Rushing TDs: A Historic Journey Ahead
- Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Loss of Friend Sophia Hutchins in ATV Crash
- PBS Cuts Impact American History Documentary Series Production
- Genshin Impact 5.8 Reveals Deep Lore and Surprising Truths