Buffalo Sabres File for Arbitration with Defenseman Bowen Byram

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have filed for team-elected arbitration with restricted free agent defenseman Bowen Byram, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. This decision comes as Byram did not elect for arbitration himself by the Saturday deadline for players, which was at 5 p.m.

The Sabres had until 5 p.m. Sunday to make their own request. This means Byram is now ineligible to receive an offer sheet from other teams. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams has expressed a willingness to match any offer sheet directed towards Byram, which is one reason the team is maintaining approximately $12.8 million in salary cap space.

While electing for arbitration does not prevent the Sabres from negotiating an extension or trading Byram, it does create a timeline for those discussions. Once an arbitration hearing is scheduled, it constrains the talks leading to the hearing. Byram and his agent will determine whether he receives a one- or two-year contract from the arbitration process.

This decision is important because a two-year award would put Byram on track for unrestricted free agency sooner. If Byram is traded before the arbitration hearing, the new team can negotiate a longer-term deal with him.

Byram, 24, enjoyed a breakout season last year, recording a career-high 38 points and playing all 82 games. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and won a Stanley Cup in 2022 with the Colorado Avalanche. The Sabres acquired him during the 2024 trade deadline in exchange for center Casey Mittelstadt.

Despite his success, Byram has limited opportunities for power-play time on the Sabres, with Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power—two highly paid left-handed defensemen—firmly ahead of him on the depth chart. This positioning, combined with Byram’s aim for a lucrative long-term deal, has led to a stalemate in negotiations.

Adams has indicated his willingness to consider trades involving Byram, but he seeks players who can contribute immediately to help the Sabres win this season. As a result, the pool of potential trade partners has diminished.

At the same time, Adams does not shy away from bringing Byram back, viewing him as a top-tier defenseman. By choosing arbitration, the Sabres aim to avoid a drawn-out contract dispute that could extend into training camp. According to projections by AFP Analytics, Byram is valued at approximately $5.2 million on a one-year deal, which serves as a benchmark for the arbitration award.

Both parties in the arbitration will present evidence for their salary evaluations, including statistics, tenure, and comparable player contracts. The arbitration process will ultimately yield a binding decision on Byram’s salary for the near future.

The forthcoming hearing will provide further clarity on his situation and potential resolutions.