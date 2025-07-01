Buffalo Sabres Re-sign Defenseman Ryan Johnson to Three-Year Deal

Buffalo, NY — The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed defenseman Ryan Johnson to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $775,000, the team announced on Tuesday.

The contract includes a two-way deal for the first year and converts to a one-way contract for the final two years. Johnson, 23, was set to become a restricted free agent, and this contract ensures his place within the organization.

In his NHL career, Johnson has played 44 games with the Sabres, contributing seven assists and maintaining a plus-one rating. His average ice time sits at 14:08. Last season, he appeared in three games for the Sabres while averaging 17:40 of ice time.

Before his time in the NHL, Johnson showcased his skill with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, where he accumulated 22 points (2 goals, 20 assists) over 93 regular-season games. He also participated in 13 Calder Cup Playoff games, recording two assists.

“Ryan Johnson is right there, he’s right on the cusp of making a step and being part of our everyday lineup,” said Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams during an end-of-season press conference in April.

Johnson was selected 31st overall by Buffalo in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft. The Irvine, California native honed his skills over four seasons at the University of Minnesota, where he served as an alternate captain in his final year. He also played for Team USA in the 2021 World Junior Championship.

The re-signing of Johnson is part of a busy day for the Sabres, who also re-signed defenseman Jack Rathbone and traded forward Sam Lafferty to the Chicago Blackhawks for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.