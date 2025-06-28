Buffalo Sabres Re-Sign Jack Quinn to Two-Year Contract

Orchard Park, NY — The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Jack Quinn to a two-year, $6.75 million contract on Friday, June 27, 2025. This deal averages $3.375 million per season and comes just days before Quinn could have entered restricted free agency.

The 23-year-old forward had a breakout season, scoring a career-high of 39 points with 15 goals and 24 assists in 74 games with the Sabres. Quinn was drafted by Buffalo as the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Over his career, he has accumulated 97 points (39 goals, 58 assists) in 178 NHL games.

Despite facing challenges, including injuries in previous seasons, Quinn managed to bounce back effectively this year. Last season, he scored 19 points in just 27 games, showing potential as he averaged nearly a goal every game over a full season’s pace.

The Sabres recently made other moves, acquiring defenseman Kesselring from the Utah Mammoth, who recorded 29 points this past season. His addition is expected to bolster the team’s defense depth.

Overall, Quinn’s re-signing represents a significant step for the Sabres as they aim to build a competitive roster in the upcoming seasons.