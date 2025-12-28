Sports
Buffaloes Primetime Radio Show Set to Launch for CU Basketball Fans
BOULDER, Colo. – The University of Colorado is launching the Buffaloes Primetime radio show on Monday, Dec. 29, from 7-8 p.m. at Carelli’s of Boulder. The show will focus on both the men’s and women’s basketball programs as they begin their Big 12 Conference schedules.
This weekly radio show will feature the Voice of the Buffs, along with men’s head coach Tad Boyle, women’s head coach JR Payne, and various player guests. Fans are invited to join in person at Carelli’s, located at 645 30th Street, near the CU Boulder campus.
The show will broadcast live on the Colorado Basketball Network, airing on KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM from 8-9 p.m. Each episode is set to cover insights from the coaches, strategic plays, and athlete progress as both teams gear up for a competitive season.
The schedule for Buffaloes Primetime is as follows:
• Monday, Dec. 29
• Monday, Jan. 5
• Monday, Jan. 12
• Monday, Jan. 19
• Monday, Jan. 26
• Monday, Feb. 2
• Monday, Feb. 9
• Monday, Feb. 16
• Monday, Feb. 23
Fans can expect an engaging atmosphere as they cheer for their teams during this exciting segment of the basketball season.
Recent Posts
- FC Porto Hosts Struggling AVS SAD in Liga Portugal Clash
- Mariska Hargitay Reflects on Past Injuries and Their Impact
- Illinois Defeats Southern University 88-60 in Non-Conference Finale
- Nebraska Hosts USC in Key Big Ten Women’s Basketball Showdown
- Matt Ryan May Join Falcons Front Office After Successful Playing Career
- Yegor Chinakhov Trade Rumors Heat Up as Roster Freeze Ends
- Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown
- Diane Lane: A Career Beyond the Spotlight
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa
- Roma Faces Genoa in Crucial Serie A Match
- Wrexham Battles Preston in EFL Championship Showdown
- Georgia Southern, Appalachian State Clash in Birmingham Bowl Rematch
- Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead NBA All-Star Voting
- Mali and Comoros Clash in Crucial AFCON Group A Decider
- Morocco Faces Zambia in Crucial AFCON Group Match Today