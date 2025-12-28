Buffaloes Primetime Radio Show Set to Launch for CU Basketball Fans

BOULDER, Colo. – The University of Colorado is launching the Buffaloes Primetime radio show on Monday, Dec. 29, from 7-8 p.m. at Carelli’s of Boulder. The show will focus on both the men’s and women’s basketball programs as they begin their Big 12 Conference schedules.

This weekly radio show will feature the Voice of the Buffs, along with men’s head coach Tad Boyle, women’s head coach JR Payne, and various player guests. Fans are invited to join in person at Carelli’s, located at 645 30th Street, near the CU Boulder campus.

The show will broadcast live on the Colorado Basketball Network, airing on KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM from 8-9 p.m. Each episode is set to cover insights from the coaches, strategic plays, and athlete progress as both teams gear up for a competitive season.

The schedule for Buffaloes Primetime is as follows:

• Monday, Dec. 29

• Monday, Jan. 5

• Monday, Jan. 12

• Monday, Jan. 19

• Monday, Jan. 26

• Monday, Feb. 2

• Monday, Feb. 9

• Monday, Feb. 16

• Monday, Feb. 23

Fans can expect an engaging atmosphere as they cheer for their teams during this exciting segment of the basketball season.