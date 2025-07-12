Buford Safety Tyriq Green Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Today

BUFORD, Ga. — Four-star safety Tyriq Green will announce his college decision today at approximately 4 p.m. The highly sought prospect, ranked No. 89 in the 2026 On3 Rankings, has narrowed his options to Auburn, Georgia, and Miami.

Green completed official visits to each school in June, starting with Auburn on May 30, followed by Miami on June 6, and wrapping up with Georgia on June 13. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Georgia a 93.5 percent chance of securing Green’s commitment.

Georgia has consistently targeted Green, offering him a scholarship during his freshman year. His family has roots in the area, and Green shared, “My grandad is a big Georgia fan. It was great, my grandad was so happy,” highlighting the family support tied to his potential choice.

The Bulldogs have already secured commitments from three other safeties in the Class of 2026, signaling their intent to strengthen their secondary. Green’s versatility allows him to excel at all three safety positions in Georgia’s defense, which has produced numerous NFL players in recent years.

Green has built strong relationships with the Georgia coaching staff, particularly defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson. “Getting to be around the staff more and building a relationship was big; it just keeps getting stronger,” he stated.

As the commitment day draws closer, all eyes will be on Green, with many anticipating he will choose to play for the Bulldogs, keeping him close to home.