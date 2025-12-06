Buford and Valdosta Clash in GHSA 6A Semifinals Tonight

VALDOSTA, Georgia, Dec. 5 — The Buford Wolves (13-0) will face the Valdosta Wildcats (12-1) tonight in the GHSA Class 6A semifinals at Bazemore-Hyder Field. The game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET, with the winner advancing to the championship match on December 16 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Buford comes into this game after a 30-15 victory over Douglas County in the quarterfinals. The Wolves, ranked No. 2 in the nation, look to continue their winning streak against a Wildcats team that has won six straight games, including a thrilling 45-42 victory over Walton last week.

This matchup features two storied programs with rich football traditions. “We are excited for the challenge,” said Buford head coach. “Valdosta is a tough opponent, and we need to be at our best.”

Valdosta’s recent success has raised the stakes for both teams. The Wildcats have a reputation for being one of the premier programs in Georgia high school football, having claimed six national titles, the last one in 1992. Despite not being nationally ranked this season, they are determined to make a deep playoff run.

The atmosphere at Bazemore-Hyder Field is expected to be electric as both teams battle for a chance to play for the state title. “Home-field advantage is huge for us,” said Valdosta head coach. “Our fans will be our sixth man tonight.”

Fans can catch the game live on the NFHS Network, ensuring that high school football enthusiasts won’t miss any of the action.