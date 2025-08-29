Bulldogs Open 2025 Season as Favorites Against Marshall

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll, kick off the 2025 college football season on Saturday against Marshall at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia enters the matchup with a hefty 39-point advantage over Marshall, with a game total set at 55.5. The Bulldogs’ record from 2024 stands at 11-2, following an SEC Championship win against Texas.

The Bulldogs have a strong history in season openers, boasting a 101-27-3 record, including 11 consecutive victories. Their last loss in a season opener occurred in 2013 against Clemson.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, in his 10th season, will lead a squad that features a mix of seasoned players and newcomers, with 54% of the roster comprised of athletes in their first or second year. Regarding preparation for the season, Smart stated, “Preparation has been the same each year. We don’t change what we do based on who we play.”

Marshall, under first-year head coach Tony Gibson, comes into the game after a successful 2024 season, despite losing several players to the transfer portal after Gibson replaced previous coach Charles Huff. Marshall finished the prior season at 10-3 but pulled out of the Independence Bowl.

The Bulldogs last faced the Thundering Herd in 2004, when they secured a 13-3 victory. This Saturday marks the second meeting between the two teams, with Georgia looking to maintain its unbeaten record against Marshall.

Gameday weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with temperatures around 76 degrees. Coverage will include announcers Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, and Dawn Davenport.