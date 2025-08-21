Bullet Strikes Andy Reid’s Office; No One Injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The office of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was struck by a bullet while he was present in May 2024. The incident occurred shortly after midnight on May 4, when a bullet pierced the glass of his second-floor office. Fortunately, Reid was unharmed.

The bullet not only broke through the glass but also lodged into the wall between the bathroom and the entry door of Reid’s office, which is roughly 15 feet from his desk. Authorities reported that three bullets hit the facility that night, with one bullet striking an air conditioning unit and another hitting the third floor above Reid’s office.

According to Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Capt. Jacob Becchina, there is no indication that the shooting was a targeted act against Reid or the Chiefs. The police are investigating the case as an aggravated assault due to the building being occupied at the time. No arrests have been made.

Security measures at the Chiefs’ practice facility have since been strengthened. Reid now sits behind bulletproof glass, and additional perimeter fencing has been installed around the practice fields.

Until a report by the Kansas City Star surfaced recently, the incident was kept confidential for over 15 months, even from many players and staff members. Reid, 66, known for leading multiple Super Bowl-winning teams, remains one of the few in the organization aware of the bullet incident.

The Chiefs’ office, located within the Truman Sports Complex, has 24-hour security and surveillance cameras monitoring the premises. The team has emphasized that the safety of its employees is a top priority.

As the investigation continues, the Chiefs are focused on enhancing their security protocols to ensure a safe working environment for their staff.