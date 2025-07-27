Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Signs Multiyear Contract Extension

Chicago, IL — Billy Donovan has signed a multiyear contract extension with the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN on Sunday. This decision comes after the Bulls and Donovan engaged in negotiations that began at the end of last season and continued through this week amid offseason planning and draft preparations.

Despite facing challenges with team performance, the Bulls organization appreciates Donovan’s strong leadership. He will enter his sixth season in Chicago during the 2025-26 NBA season, having coached 800 games in his career. Over his tenure with the Bulls, he has amassed a record of 195 wins and 205 losses and an overall record of 438 wins and 362 losses as an NBA head coach.

Last season, Donovan guided the Bulls to a second consecutive 39-43 record, finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, this led to another early exit in the play-in tournament, marking the third consecutive year they have failed to advance. The Bulls have only made one playoff appearance in the past five seasons.

Donovan previously achieved significant success in college basketball, winning two national championships before transitioning to the NBA in 2015. He joined the Bulls in 2020 and is scheduled to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during ceremonies on September 5-6 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

His coaching career began as an assistant under Rick Pitino at the University of Kentucky from 1989 to 1993.